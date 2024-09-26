Helene 2024- Cedar Key

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman conducts an interview with University of Florida journalism student Kamala Rossi about the role of USACE in emergency management and recovery support efforts in Cedar Key, Fla., following the Cat. 4 storm Hurricane Helene.

USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.