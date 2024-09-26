Staying strong together

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Staff Sgt. John Hoover, a platoon sergeant with the 220th Transportation Co., Army Reserves, helps mentor others while taking advantage of the ample room at the gym on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 30.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:14
    Photo ID: 8671706
    VIRIN: 240930-O-HX738-2272
    Resolution: 1980x3520
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Massachusetts
    Army Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    220th Transportation Co.

