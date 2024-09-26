Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    JROTC Cadets from English High School, in Boston, conducted land navigation as counterparts from across the state completed a variety of other challenges at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 28.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:10
    Photo ID: 8671676
    VIRIN: 240928-O-HX738-6494
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Securing the rope bridge
    Crossing the gap
    JROTC in action at Devens
    Direction and distance
    Ready, stretch!
    Up and over
    One lap to go
    Low crawl, high morale
    Getting across a two-rope bridge

    Massachusetts
    Junior ROTC students
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

