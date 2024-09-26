Members of the 125th Quartermaster Co., @massguard Massachusetts National Guard, filled a water balloon using a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 28.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8671668
|VIRIN:
|240928-O-HX738-6816
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to share [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.