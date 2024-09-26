Pump it out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 125th Quartermaster Co., @massguard Massachusetts National Guard, use a draw pump and cyclone separator, which helps filter out debris, to fill a water balloon using two Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 28.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8671664
    VIRIN: 240928-O-HX738-4077
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Massachusetts Army National Guard
    125th Quartermaster Company
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU)

