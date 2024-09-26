Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Westfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Westfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing held the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce Quarterly breakfast, September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

    Westfield's Chamber of Commerce is a "Network of businesses and professionals working together to improve the quality of life for the community and build a strong economy."
    These events also help build and strengthen the 104FW's relationship with the local community and provide ways in which the 104FW and local community can work together to improve Greater Westfield.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
