104th Fighter Wing hosts Westfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast

The 104th Fighter Wing held the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce Quarterly breakfast, September 20, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
Westfield's Chamber of Commerce is a "Network of businesses and professionals working together to improve the quality of life for the community and build a strong economy."
These events also help build and strengthen the 104FW's relationship with the local community and provide ways in which the 104FW and local community can work together to improve Greater Westfield.
(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)
