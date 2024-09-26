Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Candidates Land Navigation [Image 12 of 12]

    Special Forces Candidates Land Navigation

    HOFFMAN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walks through a swamp during land navigation testing as part of Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina September 10, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

