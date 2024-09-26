Special Forces Candidates Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A candidate assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walks through a wooded area during land navigation testing as part of Special Forces Assessment and Selection near Hoffman, North Carolina September 10, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)