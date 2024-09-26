Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2024) Sailors and civilians stand for the National Anthem during the chief pinning ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA) Sept. 27, 2024. NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and MyNavy Career Center. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)