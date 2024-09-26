Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2024) Master Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Christopher Rambert gives remarks as the master-of-ceremony during a pinning ceremony welcoming 40 new chief petty officers at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South Sept. 27, 2024 . NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and MyNavy Career Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)