    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning [Image 9 of 12]

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2024) Master Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Christopher Rambert gives remarks as the master-of-ceremony during a pinning ceremony welcoming 40 new chief petty officers at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South Sept. 27, 2024 . NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and MyNavy Career Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

