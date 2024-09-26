Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Special Forces candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, flips a tire during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina September 5, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)