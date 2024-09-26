A Special Forces candidate, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, flips a tire during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina September 5, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)
This work, Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.