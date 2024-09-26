Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 18 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Special Forces candidates, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, carry weighted ammo cans during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina September 5, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8671239
    VIRIN: 240905-A-OP908-3369
    Resolution: 2958x3600
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Camp Mackall
    Selection
    SFAS
    GoArmySOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download