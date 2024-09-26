Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Forces candidates, from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, carry weighted ammo cans during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina September 5, 2024. Candidates who attended the three-week assessment and selection were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team. (U.S.Army photo by K. Kassens)