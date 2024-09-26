Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Chief pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    NSA Souda Bay Chief pinning Ceremony

    GREECE

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Mater-at-Arms Jamekia Hoskins, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives her anchors from her family during a Chief Pinning Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 07:46
    Photo ID: 8670978
    VIRIN: 240927-N-NO067-1362
    Resolution: 8185x5457
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Chief pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

