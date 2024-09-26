Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helene 2024- Tallahassee

    Helene 2024- Tallahassee

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville Districts, Deputy Commander, Maj. Mathew Westcott introduces District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman to Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Emergency Coordinating Officer ESF 3/10, Samuel Graves, at the State Emergency Operations Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 52 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

    This work, Helene 2024- Tallahassee, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Tallahasee
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene

