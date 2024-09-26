Helene 2024- Tallahassee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville Districts, Deputy Commander, Maj. Mathew Westcott introduces District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman to Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Emergency Coordinating Officer ESF 3/10, Samuel Graves, at the State Emergency Operations Center, Tallahassee, Fla.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 52 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)