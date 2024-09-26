Helene 2024- Tallahassee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville Districts, Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman, listens to the Florida Division of Emergency Management's briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center, Tallahassee, Fla.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 52 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and

USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed.