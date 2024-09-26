Helene 2024 - Tallahassee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville Districts' Crisis Action Team, Deputy Commander, Maj. Matthew Westcott, District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman, and Flood Fight Liaison Officer (LNO) Ronald Zurfkuh listen to the Florida Division of Emergency Management's briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center, Tallahassee, Fla.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 52 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, andUSACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)