USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), left, receives the national ensign from Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chadwell, from Santa Fe, Tennessee, during a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)