USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

Lt. Jacob Meyer, from South Bend, Indiana, right, Lt. Cmdr. Lexus Anderson, from Yokosuka, Japan, center, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shridat Parsuram, from New York, prepare to bury the remains of Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate during a burial at sea aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)