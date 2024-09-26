Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    From left, Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Command Master Chief Tychicious Turner, command master chief, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, and Cmdr. Jason Ulven, ship chaplain, render honors during a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 04:46
    Photo ID: 8670866
    VIRIN: 240930-N-ER894-1151
    Resolution: 4844x2725
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    CVN 76
    Burial at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Marc Rockwell-Pate

