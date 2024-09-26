Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Daryle Cardone, presents the national ensign to Lt. Cmdr. Alisen Rockwell, wife of Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate, during her husband’s burial at sea aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

