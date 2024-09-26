USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

Sailors bow their heads in prayer during a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 first as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist, and then commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8670861
|VIRIN:
|240930-N-ER894-1102
|Resolution:
|4468x2974
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
