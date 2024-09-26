USS Cole Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

240926-N-AY869-1067 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 26, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Howard receives his combination cover and is pinned as a Chief Petty Officer during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 26. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
