PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit

240909-N-BB269-1254

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, along with Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission personnel and cadets from the College of Micronesia-Fisheries and Maritime Institute pose for a photo during a campus visit in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)