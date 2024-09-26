Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit [Image 6 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240909-N-BB269-1102
    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission commander, introduces himself at the College of Micronesia-Fisheries and Maritime Institute during a campus visit with Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission personnel in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 9, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 02:12
    Photo ID: 8670643
    VIRIN: 240909-N-BB269-1102
    Resolution: 6616x4415
    Size: 891.26 KB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit
    PP24-2 COM-FSM Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PacificPartnership #PP24 #Yap #FSM #USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download