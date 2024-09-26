Women's Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, JAPAN (August 18, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Arredondo Lopez (right), and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class (left), both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) man the M2A1 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)