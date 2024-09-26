Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Women's Sea and Anchor

    JAPAN

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN (August 18, 2024) Retail Specialist Seaman Shyanna Cunningham assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) mans the drake during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 00:57
    Photo ID: 8670594
    VIRIN: 240818-N-DE539-1014
    Resolution: 2758x4144
    Size: 353.59 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor
    Women's Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download