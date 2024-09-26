240825-N-AY869-1286 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Kayla White pours cake mix into a cookie tray in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), August 25. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 00:27
|Photo ID:
|8670559
|VIRIN:
|240825-N-AY869-1286
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Bakes Cake [Image 9 of 9], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.