    Sailor Bakes Cake [Image 6 of 9]

    Sailor Bakes Cake

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240825-N-AY869-1371 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Kayla White poses for an environmental portrait after baking a cake in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), August 25. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8670557
    VIRIN: 240825-N-AY869-1371
    Resolution: 3518x5277
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

