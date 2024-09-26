Sailor Bakes Cake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-AY869-1100 MEDITERRANEAN SEA Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Kayla White mixes ingredients while making a cake in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), August 25. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)