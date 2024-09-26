Sailor Bakes Cake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-AY869-1078 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Kayla White pours cake mix into a mixing bowl in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), August 25. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)