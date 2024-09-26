Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Kinsey Allen (left) and Pvt. Jerry Chasteen (right), both combat engineers, with the Augusta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, clears debris during a route clearing operation in Evans, Georgia Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)