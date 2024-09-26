Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer, Japanese destroyer JS Kongo Sail together [Image 5 of 5]

    Boxer, Japanese destroyer JS Kongo Sail together

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a fly by during a formation sail between with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), right, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), left, in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Boxer
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Golden Gator

