Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (August 07, 2024) Sergeant Adam Scherrer from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) provides security to Marines during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise aboard the USS Comstock (LSD 45). USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).