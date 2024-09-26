Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 1 of 4]

    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

    JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (August 07, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) provide security to Marines during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise aboard the USS Comstock (LSD 45), while USS America (LHD 6) is providing air support in the background. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:42
    Japan
    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay

