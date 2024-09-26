Heading Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, mobilize to Washington, Georgia to provide additional support during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)