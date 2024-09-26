Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heading Out [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Heading Out

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, mobilize to Washington, Georgia to provide additional support during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8670092
    VIRIN: 240930-A-KE355-5692
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heading Out [Image 4 of 4], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Backing Up
    Listen Up
    Loading Up
    Heading Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download