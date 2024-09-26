Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island CPO Pinning

    Makin Island CPO Pinning

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Diana Torres receives her chief anchor collar devices during the FY25 chief pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 27, 2024. Advancement to the rank of Chief Petty Officer requires a Sailor to take on the dual role of technical expert and designated leader. The title of “Chief” carries with it a tradition of knowledge, teamwork, and the ability to take charge that began when the Navy first introduced the rank on April 1, 1893. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8670028
    VIRIN: 240927-N-EI127-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 967.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Makin Island CPO Pinning [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island CPO Pinning
    Makin Island CPO Pinning

    Ceremony
    Corpsman
    Chief
    Pinning
    MKI

