    90 MW Prevention and Resiliency Day [Image 3 of 5]

    90 MW Prevention and Resiliency Day

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Lennea Ramirez, 90th Medical Group family advocacy nurse, speaks to a 90th Missile Wing Airman on what happens to a woman’s abdomen while pregnant during the “Period of Purple Crying” class during the 90 MW’s Prevention and Resiliency Day at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 25, 2024. The “Period of Purple Crying” class covered early parenting, building social and support networks, off-base childcare options, guidance on child development, health checks and breastfeeding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8670017
    VIRIN: 240925-F-HE787-1038
    Resolution: 4579x3270
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, 90 MW Prevention and Resiliency Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    20th Air Force

