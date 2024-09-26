90 MW Prevention and Resiliency Day

A 90th Missile Wing Airman participates in the “Period of Purple Crying” class during the 90 MW’s Prevention and Resiliency Day at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 25, 2024. The “Period of Purple Crying” class covered early parenting, building social and support networks, off-base childcare options, guidance on child development, health checks and breastfeeding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
