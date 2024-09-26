90 MW Prevention and Resiliency Day

90th Missile Wing Airmen attend a gratitude and stress management class during the 90 MW’s Prevention and Resiliency Day at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 25, 2024. The gratitude and stress management class taught Airmen about creating positive mindsets, positive habits, effective stress management techniques, self-care and avoiding burnout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
