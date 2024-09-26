Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Airman Eduardo Ebba, right, treats a patient during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 26, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8670001
    VIRIN: 240926-N-CB007-1135
    Resolution: 4517x3011
    Size: 685.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill
    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill
    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill
    Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    USN
    Gung ho
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download