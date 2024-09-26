Airman Eduardo Ebba, right, treats a patient during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 26, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8670001
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-CB007-1135
|Resolution:
|4517x3011
|Size:
|685.73 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.