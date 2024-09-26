Makin Island Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aneisy Betancourt, right, annotates injuries sustained from a patient during a mass casualty drill on the mess decks aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 26, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)