E3B 2024 EPFA

U.S. Army Spc. Knight Lucas, a mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, checks his compass for direction while being tested on land navigation during E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)