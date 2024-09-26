U.S. Army Spc. Knight Lucas, a mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, checks his compass for direction while being tested on land navigation during E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8669803
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-SD443-1113
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.