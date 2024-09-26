E3B 2024 EPFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ethan Richards, (left) operations Officer, and 1st Lt. Nick Stokes, platoon leader, both assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, plot points on a map during E3B testing on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)