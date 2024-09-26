Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    E3B 2024 EPFA

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ethan Richards, (left) operations Officer, and 1st Lt. Nick Stokes, platoon leader, both assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, plot points on a map during E3B testing on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8669802
    VIRIN: 240930-A-SD443-7844
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E3B 2024 EPFA
    E3B 2024 EPFA
    E3B 2024 EPFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    E3B
    10thMountainDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download