E3B 2024 EPFA

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nick Stokes, an infantry platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, plots points on a map for the land navigation event during the E3B qualifications on Fort Drum, New York, Sept 30, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout 10th Mountain Division units. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)