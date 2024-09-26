Asheville, NC (Sept. 30, 2024) - National Air Guard unloads supply like food and water from a C-17 aircraft for distribution to survivors after Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8669694
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-RP039-5060
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 5 of 5], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.