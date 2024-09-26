Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 1 of 5]

    Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Helene Survivors

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Asheville, NC (Sept. 30, 2024) - National Air Guard unloads supply like food and water from a C-17 aircraft for distribution to survivors after Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:09
    Photo ID: 8669691
    VIRIN: 240930-O-RP039-9737
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 181.27 KB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 5 of 5], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Disaster
    Helene

