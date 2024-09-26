Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-South holds a Chief Pining ceremony

    NSA Mid-South holds a Chief Pining ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Byrd 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    092724-N-AL214-1116 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (September 27, 2024)The Navy's newest Chief Petty Officers celebrated their recent promotion during the official pinning ceremony. Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA) and tenant commands held a ceremony pinning and welcoming 40 new chief petty officers. NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and My Navy Career Center. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024
    Photo ID: 8669192
    VIRIN: 092724-N-AL214-1116
    Resolution: 3938x2822
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
