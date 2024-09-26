NSA Mid-South holds a Chief Pining ceremony

092724-N-AL214-1116 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (September 27, 2024)The Navy’s newest Chief Petty Officers celebrated their recent promotion during the official pinning ceremony. Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA) and tenant commands held a ceremony pinning and welcoming 40 new chief petty officers. NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and My Navy Career Center. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)
